19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Veins Practice Problems
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Veins Practice Problems
6 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following diagram shows the large vein that returns deoxygenated blood from the upper body and upper extremities of the heart. This vein is called:
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why does the venous system appear darker red in color compared to the arterial system?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The internal jugular vein is a major vein that is responsible for draining blood from all of the following except: