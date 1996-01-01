Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Veins
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Veins
00:37
Veins - Functions of Veins - What Do Veins Do
01:56
What is a Vein?
06:22
Structure of Blood Vessels | Layers of the Vessel Wall | Blood Vessel Histology
09:30
Blood Vessels, Part 1 - Form and Function: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #27
PRACTICE
Major veins of the systemic circulation
Multiple Choice
The inferior vena cava brings blood from the lower regions of the body and empties into the __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following veins is the longest in the body?
Multiple Choice
Up to 65% of the body's blood supply is found in __________.
