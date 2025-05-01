Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51–54,
b. Graph y = f(x) and y = f'(x) side by side using separate sets of coordinate axes, and answer the following questions.
y = x⁴/4
The general polynomial of degree n has the form
P(x) = aₙxⁿ + aₙ₋₁xⁿ⁻¹ + ... + a₂x² + a₁x + a₀,
where aₙ ≠ 0. Find P'(x).
Suppose that the function v in the Derivative Product Rule has a constant value c. What does the Derivative Product Rule then say? What does this say about the Derivative Constant Multiple Rule?
The Reciprocal Rule
b. Show that the Reciprocal Rule and the Derivative Product Rule together imply the Derivative Quotient Rule.
Slopes and Tangent Lines
In Exercises 13–16, differentiate the functions and find the slope of the tangent line at the given value of the independent variable.
y = (x + 3)/(1 – x), x = −2
In Exercises 19–22, find the values of the derivatives.
dr/dθ |θ₌₀ if r = 2/√(4 – θ)
Using the Alternative Formula for Derivatives
Use the formula
f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x)
to find the derivative of the functions in Exercises 23–26.
f(x) = x² − 3x + 4
[Technology Exercise]
Graph y = 1/(2√x) in a window that has 0 ≤ x ≤ 2. Then, on the same screen, graph
y = (√(x + h) − √x)/h
for h = 1, 0.5, 0.1. Then try h = −1, −0.5, −0.1. Explain what is going on.
Derivative of y = |x| Graph the derivative of f(x) = |x|. Then graph y = (|x| − 0)/(x − 0) = |x|/x. What can you conclude?
g(x) = x / (x − 1)
g(x) = 1 + √x
Cylinder pressure If gas in a cylinder is maintained at a constant temperature T, the pressure P is related to the volume V by a formula of the form
P = (nRT / (V − nb)) − (an² / V²),
in which a, b, n, and R are constants. Find dP/dV. (See accompanying figure.)
<IMAGE>
The best quantity to order One of the formulas for inventory management says that the average weekly cost of ordering, paying for, and holding merchandise is
A(q) = (km / q) + cm + (hq / 2),
where q is the quantity you order when things run low (shoes, TVs, brooms, or whatever the item might be); k is the cost of placing an order (the same, no matter how often you order); c is the cost of one item (a constant); m is the number of items sold each week (a constant); and h is the weekly holding cost per item (a constant that takes into account things such as space, utilities, insurance, and security).
Find dA/dq and d²A/dq².
Average single-family home prices P (in thousands of dollars) in Sacramento, California, are shown in the accompanying figure from the beginning of 2006 through the end of 2015.
d. During what year did home prices drop most rapidly and what is an estimate of this rate?
Fruit flies (Continuation of Example 4, Section 2.1.) Populations starting out in closed environments grow slowly at first, when there are relatively few members, then more rapidly as the number of reproducing individuals increases and resources are still abundant, then slowly again as the population reaches the carrying capacity of the environment.
b. During what days does the population seem to be increasing fastest? Slowest?