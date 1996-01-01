In terms of the remainder, what does it mean for a Taylor series for a function f to converge to f?
15. Power Series
Taylor Series & Taylor Polynomials
- Textbook Question3views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Approximating powers Compute the coefficients for the Taylor series for the following functions about the given point a, and then use the first four terms of the series to approximate the given number.
f(x) = ∜x with a=16; approximate ∜13.3views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Approximating powers Compute the coefficients for the Taylor series for the following functions about the given point a, and then use the first four terms of the series to approximate the given number.
f(x) =∛x with a=64; approximate ∛60.2views
- Textbook Question
Power series for derivatives
a. Differentiate the Taylor series centered at 0 for the following functions.
b. Identify the function represented by the differentiated series.
c. Give the interval of convergence of the power series for the derivative.
f(x) = ln (1 + x)5views
- Textbook Question
Taylor series
a. Use the definition of a Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = 1/x, a = 11views
- Textbook Question
Taylor series
a. Use the definition of a Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = ln x, a = 31views
- Textbook Question
Taylor series
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = ln x, a = 34views
- Textbook Question
Taylor series
a. Use the definition of a Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = 2ˣ, a = 11views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Binomial series
a. Find the first four nonzero terms of the binomial series centered at 0 for the given function.
f(x) = (1+x)⁻²/³; approximate 1.18⁻²/³.1views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Binomial series
b. Use the first four terms of the series to approximate the given quantity.
f(x) = (1+x)⁻²/³; approximate 1.18⁻²/³.2views
- Textbook Question
ƒ(x) = eˣ, a = 0; e-0.08
a. Find the Taylor polynomials of order n = 1 and n = 2 for the given functions centered at the given point a.
- Textbook Question
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = ln (x − 2), a = 34views
- Textbook Question
Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = ln (x − 2), a = 32views
- Textbook Question
Working with binomial series Use properties of power series, substitution, and factoring to find the first four nonzero terms of the Maclaurin series for the following functions. Give the interval of convergence for the new series (Theorem 11.4 is useful). Use the Maclaurin series
√(1 + x) = 1 + x/2 − x²/8 + x³/16 − ⋯, −1 ≤ x ≤ 1.
√(9 − 9x)
- Textbook Question
Working with binomial series Use properties of power series, substitution, and factoring to find the first four nonzero terms of the Maclaurin series for the following functions. Use the Maclaurin series
(1 + x)⁻² = 1 − 2x + 3x² − 4x³ + ⋯, for −1 < x < 1.
(1 + 4x)⁻²3views