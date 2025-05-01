Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes a tropic hormone?
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It transports hormones from the anterior pituitary to the hypothalamus.
It allows hormones from the hypothalamus to reach the anterior pituitary directly.
It carries hormones from the anterior pituitary to the general circulation.
It carries tropic hormones directly from the hypothalamus to the different endocrine glands around the body.
The following hormones are all produced by the pituitary gland. Which hormone is NOT released by the anterior pituitary?