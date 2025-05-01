Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes a tropic hormone?
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The posterior pituitary is connected to the hypothalamus via the hypothalamic-hypophyseal portal system.
The posterior pituitary releases hormones that are synthesized in the hypothalamus.
The posterior pituitary relies on tropic hormones to signal when to release ADH and oxytocin.
The posterior pituitary releases tropic hormones that target other endocrine glands.
The following hormones are all produced by the pituitary gland. Which hormone is NOT released by the anterior pituitary?