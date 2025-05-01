Multiple Choice
_________ is another name for antibodies.
4
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More genetic diversity in antibody genes creates more diversity in antibodies.
Having the ability to produce more diverse antibodies allows B cells to respond to a larger number of pathogens.
More genetic diversity allows CD8 effector cells to be able to recognize and kill more endogenous pathogens.
A and B.
B and C.
All of the above.
An antibody's variable region:
1. Varies in amino acid sequence to allow different antibodies to bind different antigens.
2. Is located in the hinge and stem regions of an antibody.
3. Is a portion of the light chain of an antibody.
4. Is a portion of the heavy chain of an antibody.