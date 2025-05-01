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Multiple Choice
An antibody's variable region: 1. Varies in amino acid sequence to allow different antibodies to bind different antigens. 2. Is located in the hinge and stem regions of an antibody. 3. Is a portion of the light chain of an antibody. 4. Is a portion of the heavy chain of an antibody.
A
1 & 2.
B
1 & 3.
C
3 & 4.
D
1, 2, & 3.
E
1, 3, & 4.
F
1, 2, 3, & 4.
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