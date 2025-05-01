Multiple Choice
Where are the ovaries located in the female reproductive system?
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The ovarian ligament.
The round ligament.
The suspensory ligament.
The mesovarium.
Within the endometrium, the ________ layer is shed during menstruation and the ______ layer contains stem cells.
The uterine wall and the vaginal wall share some superficial similarities. For example, in both structures, the middle layer is composed of:
The term ‘vestibule’ in the context of female anatomy refers to the area enclosed within the: