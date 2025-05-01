Multiple Choice
Within the endometrium, the ________ layer is shed during menstruation and the ______ layer contains stem cells.
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Inferior to the vagina.
Near the cervix.
Within the uterus.
On either side of the uterus.
Within the endometrium, the ________ layer is shed during menstruation and the ______ layer contains stem cells.
Which of the following is NOT one of the major support structures of the ovaries?
The uterine wall and the vaginal wall share some superficial similarities. For example, in both structures, the middle layer is composed of:
The term ‘vestibule’ in the context of female anatomy refers to the area enclosed within the: