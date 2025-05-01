Which of the following are results of activation of the complement system?
1. Removal or destruction of microbes. 2. Inflammation. 3. Production of antibodies.
This is a system of proteins that complements or enhances the abilities of the immune system to kill microbes.
This is a system of proteins that replaces the innate immune system when the infection is too extreme.
This is a system of proteins that competes with the adaptive immune system to kill pathogens.
Which of the following are results of activation of the complement system?
1. Removal or destruction of microbes. 2. Inflammation. 3. Production of antibodies.
If the complement proteins are always present in the body, then why are the results of the complement system not always occurring?
Place the steps of the complement system in the correct order (Order steps 1-3).
_____ Opsonization, cell lysis of microbes, or inflammation occurs.
_____ C3 convertase splits C3 into C3a and C3b.
_____ C3a and C3b recruit other complement proteins to create an immune response.