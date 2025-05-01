Multiple Choice
What does the word 'complement' mean in the name complement system?
4
views
2 only.
1 and 2.
3 only.
1, 2, and 3.
If the complement proteins are always present in the body, then why are the results of the complement system not always occurring?
Place the steps of the complement system in the correct order (Order steps 1-3).
_____ Opsonization, cell lysis of microbes, or inflammation occurs.
_____ C3 convertase splits C3 into C3a and C3b.
_____ C3a and C3b recruit other complement proteins to create an immune response.