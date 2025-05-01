True or False; if false, select the answer that best corrects the statement.
Associated bones provide a house for the brain.
Frontal
Sphenoid
Occipital
Temporal
True or False; if false, select the answer that best corrects the statement.
Associated bones provide a house for the brain.
During a baseball game, the batter hit's a line drive that strikes the pitcher directly in the face breaking a bone. Among the four bones listed, which bone would you expect to be the least likely to be the bone that is broken in this situation?
If you are moving the only freely moving bone in the skull, what activity are you doing and what bone are you moving?
One of the occupational hazards of boxing is a deviated septum, where the cartilage of the septum is damaged shifted to one side. What two bones may also be involved in a deviated septum?