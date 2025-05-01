True or False; if false, select the answer that best corrects the statement.
Associated bones provide a house for the brain.
Humming; the palatine bone.
Chewing; the mandible.
Crying, the lacrimal bone.
Sneezing, the ethmoid bone.
True or False; if false, select the answer that best corrects the statement.
Associated bones provide a house for the brain.
If a patient has a tumor on the pituitary gland, a surgeon will often make an incision in the nose before cutting into which bone to reach the pituitary?
During a baseball game, the batter hit's a line drive that strikes the pitcher directly in the face breaking a bone. Among the four bones listed, which bone would you expect to be the least likely to be the bone that is broken in this situation?
One of the occupational hazards of boxing is a deviated septum, where the cartilage of the septum is damaged shifted to one side. What two bones may also be involved in a deviated septum?