Human Biology
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Effector cells with CD8 markers activate the APC.
Effector cells with CD4 kill the APC.
Effector cells with CD8 kill the APC.
Effector cells with CD4 activate the APC.
Master Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan
Which markers are found on all nucleated cells?
MHC class II molecules are found on:
If an effector CD4 cell encounters an antigen presented on a MHC Class II molecule, how would it respond?