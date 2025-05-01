Human Biology
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Basophils & macrophages.
B cells & Neutrophils.
Macrophages & Dendritic cells.
T helper cells & Macrophages.
All antigen presenting cells (APCs).
Master Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan
Which markers are found on all nucleated cells?
Once an MHC II molecule on an APC presents an antigen:
If an effector CD4 cell encounters an antigen presented on a MHC Class II molecule, how would it respond?