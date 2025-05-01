Table of contents
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium
General Approach to Acid-Base Systems
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium
General Approach to Acid-Base Systems: Videos & Practice Problems
General Approach to Acid-Base Systems Practice Problems
20 problems
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
For a solution with a strong acid concentration of 5 x 10^-7 M, what additional factor must be considered to accurately determine the pH?
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which method is most appropriate for calculating the pH of a solution with a strong acid concentration of 2 x 10^-7 M?
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Under what conditions does the concentration of a strong acid significantly change the pH of a solution?
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Combine the effects of a 7 x 10^-7 M strong acid and the autoionization of water to determine the pH of the solution.
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
For a solution with a strong base concentration of 5 x 10^-7 M, what additional factor must be considered to accurately determine the pOH?
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which method is most appropriate for calculating the pOH of a solution with a strong base concentration of 2 x 10^-7 M?