Volumetric Titrations: Videos & Practice Problems
Volumetric Titrations Practice Problems
How does gravimetric analysis relate to stoichiometry in determining the amount of product in a chemical reaction?
Given the balanced equation 2H2 + O2 → 2H2O, if you start with 4 moles of H2, how many moles of H2O will be produced?
In the reaction 4NH3 + 5O2 → 4NO + 6H2O, if you have 10 moles of O2, how many moles of NO can be produced?
In the reaction C6H12O6 + 6O2 → 6CO2 + 6H2O, if you start with 180 grams of C6H12O6, how many grams of CO2 are produced?
Using the stoichiometric chart, determine the amount of NaCl produced when 2 moles of Na react with Cl2 according to the equation 2Na + Cl2 → 2NaCl.
In the reaction 2KClO3 → 2KCl + 3O2, if you decompose 5 moles of KClO3, how many moles of O2 are produced?
What is the role of the stoichiometric coefficients in a balanced chemical equation?
In the reaction 2H2 + O2 → 2H2O, if you have 10 grams of H2, how many grams of H2O can be produced? (Molecular weight of H2 = 2 g/mol, H2O = 18 g/mol)
What could be the consequence of using an unbalanced equation in stoichiometric calculations?
Using the stoichiometric chart, calculate the amount of H2O produced when 5 moles of C3H8 combust completely according to the equation C3H8 + 5O2 → 3CO2 + 4H2O.