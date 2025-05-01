- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Auto-Ionization: Videos & Practice Problems
Auto-Ionization Practice Problems
How are hydronium ions (H3O+) and hydroxide ions (OH-) formed during the auto-ionization of water?
Why are H+ ions considered equivalent to H3O+ ions in the context of auto-ionization?
What is the equilibrium expression for the auto-ionization of water, and what does the ion product constant (Kw) represent?
If the concentration of H+ ions in a solution is 1.0 x 10^-7 M at 25 degrees Celsius, what is the concentration of OH- ions?
How does an increase in temperature affect the ion product constant (Kw) and the equilibrium of auto-ionization?
Calculate the concentration of H+ ions in a solution where the concentration of OH- ions is 1.0 x 10^-5 M at 25 degrees Celsius.
In a solution at 25 degrees Celsius, if the concentration of hydronium ions is increased, what happens to the concentration of hydroxide ions?
A solution at 25 degrees Celsius has a pH of 3. What is the concentration of OH- ions in this solution?
Why are liquids ignored in the equilibrium expression for the auto-ionization of water?
If the concentration of OH- ions is 1.0 x 10^-9 M at 25 degrees Celsius, what is the concentration of H+ ions?
Calculate the concentration of OH- ions in a solution where the concentration of H+ ions is 1.0 x 10^-4 M at 25 degrees Celsius.
In a solution at 25 degrees Celsius, if the concentration of hydroxide ions is decreased, what happens to the concentration of hydronium ions?