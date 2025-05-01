- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
Hypothesis Testing (t-Test): Videos & Practice Problems
Hypothesis Testing (t-Test) Practice Problems
Which t-test variation should be used when comparing two populations with different methods of data collection?
Calculate the pooled standard deviation for two samples with standard deviations of 4 and 5, and sample sizes of 10 and 15, respectively.
How are degrees of freedom calculated for an equal variance t-test with two samples of sizes 12 and 15?
In a study comparing two methods of measuring blood glucose levels, which t-test should be used if the same subjects are tested with both methods?
If a t calculated value of 2.5 is compared to a t table value of 2.0, what conclusion can be drawn?
Design an experiment using a t-test to compare the effectiveness of two different fertilizers on plant growth, where one fertilizer is a known standard.
What is the formula for calculating the t score when the population standard deviation is unknown?
How does a small t score affect the interpretation of the similarity between two populations?
Which t-test variation is appropriate for comparing the means of two independent samples with equal variances?
In a study comparing two different methods of measuring soil pH, which t-test should be used if the same soil samples are tested with both methods?
If a t calculated value of 1.8 is compared to a t table value of 2.1, what conclusion can be drawn?