Chemical Thermodynamics: Entropy: Videos & Practice Problems
Chemical Thermodynamics: Entropy Practice Problems
What is the primary concept of entropy as it relates to the second law of thermodynamics?
When water freezes into ice, what is the sign of the change in entropy (ΔS) and why?
According to the third law of thermodynamics, what happens to the entropy of a perfect crystal as it approaches absolute zero?
Which of the following compounds has the highest entropy: CO2(g), H2O(l), or NaCl(s)?
Which of the following ionic compounds is expected to have the lowest entropy: NaF, MgO, or KCl?
Calculate the lattice energy for CaO using the simplified formula. Ca2+ is in period 4 and O2- is in period 2.
Evaluate the trend of lattice energy across the periodic table and its impact on the entropy of ionic compounds.
How does the second law of thermodynamics apply to the entropy change in a closed system?
Given the compounds C2H4(g), C2H6(g), and C3H8(g), arrange them in order of increasing entropy.
Evaluate the relationship between lattice energy and the melting point of ionic compounds.
How does lattice energy change as you move across a period from left to right in the periodic table?
What is the impact of exothermic bond formation on the entropy of the surroundings?
How does the second law of thermodynamics explain the natural tendency of systems?