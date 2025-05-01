- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Addition and Subtraction Operations: Videos & Practice Problems
Addition and Subtraction Operations Practice Problems
What is the primary requirement for adding or subtracting numbers in scientific notation?
How would you transform 2.5 x 10^4 and 3.0 x 10^5 to have the same exponent for addition?
What is the result of (6.78 x 10^2) - (2.3 x 10^2) with the correct number of decimal places?
Why is it important to manually adjust exponents when adding or subtracting in scientific notation without a calculator?
How would you transform 1.2 x 10^3 and 4.5 x 10^2 to have the same exponent for subtraction?
What is the result of (9.876 x 10^1) + (1.234 x 10^1) with the correct number of decimal places?
What must be true about the exponents when subtracting numbers in scientific notation?
How would you transform 6.0 x 10^2 and 4.0 x 10^3 to have the same exponent for addition?
What is the result of (3.456 x 10^4) + (1.234 x 10^4) with the correct number of decimal places?