Standard Cell Potential & the Equilibrium Constant: Videos & Practice Problems
Standard Cell Potential & the Equilibrium Constant Practice Problems
How does the Nernst equation help in calculating cell potential under non-standard conditions?
Given a standard cell potential of 0.76 V and n = 2, calculate the equilibrium constant K.
Analyze how Gibbs free energy (ΔG) is related to the equilibrium constant (K) and standard cell potential (E°cell).
How do you calculate the standard cell potential using the potentials of the cathode and anode?
Evaluate the use of the Nernst equation when the concentration of reactants is 0.5 M.
What happens to the reaction quotient (Q) as a chemical reaction reaches equilibrium?
Synthesize the relationship between cell potential, equilibrium constant, and Gibbs free energy in a reaction with E°cell = 0.5 V, n = 2, and K = 10^5.
What role does the number of electrons transferred (n) play in the Nernst equation?
If the standard cell potential is 1.1 V and n = 4, what is the equilibrium constant K?
How does the equilibrium constant (K) affect Gibbs free energy (ΔG) in a chemical reaction?
What is the standard cell potential if the cathode potential is 0.34 V and the anode potential is -0.76 V?
Evaluate the use of the Nernst equation when the concentration of products is 2 M.