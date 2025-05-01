- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Junction Potential: Videos & Practice Problems
Junction Potential Practice Problems
How does a salt bridge help in minimizing junction potential in an electrochemical cell?
Given two solutions separated by a semipermeable membrane, one with 1 M NaCl and the other with 0.1 M NaCl, which side will develop a more negative charge and why?
If the cathode potential is 0.76 V, the anode potential is -0.44 V, and the junction potential is 0.02 V, what is the overall cell potential?
Which ion pair would result in the smallest junction potential when used in a salt bridge: Na+/Cl-, K+/Cl-, or Li+/Br-? Justify your choice.
Given the mobility values: H+ (36.30 x 10^-8 m^2/s), Na+ (5.19 x 10^-8 m^2/s), and Cl- (7.91 x 10^-8 m^2/s), which ion pair would create the largest junction potential and why?
In a system with a semipermeable membrane, if the left side has 0.5 M KCl and the right side has 0.1 M KCl, which side will become more negative and why?
In a system with a semipermeable membrane, if the left side has 1 M HCl and the right side has 0.1 M HCl, which side will develop a more positive charge and why?
