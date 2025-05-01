- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Strong Acid-Strong Base Titrations: Videos & Practice Problems
Strong Acid-Strong Base Titrations Practice Problems
Calculate the equivalence volume of 0.150 M HCl titrated with 0.100 M NaOH, given 200 mL of HCl.
If you have 0.050 M HNO3 and 0.100 M NaOH, how many moles of NaOH are present in 150 mL of solution?
In a titration of 0.100 M NaOH with 0.050 M HNO3, if 120 mL of HNO3 is added to 150 mL of NaOH, which is the limiting reagent?
Calculate the pH of a solution after adding 100 mL of 0.050 M HNO3 to 150 mL of 0.100 M NaOH.
What is the expected pH at the equivalence point of a titration between HCl and NaOH at 25°C?
After adding 310 mL of 0.050 M HNO3 to 150 mL of 0.100 M NaOH, what is the pH of the solution?
What impact does the formation of a neutral salt have on the pH at the equivalence point in a strong acid-strong base titration?
In a titration of 0.100 M NaOH with 0.050 M HNO3, if 150 mL of NaOH is completely neutralized, what is the resulting product?
Determine the equivalence volume for 0.200 M KOH titrated with 0.250 M HCl, given 120 mL of HCl.
In a titration of 0.250 M HCl with 0.200 M KOH, if 100 mL of KOH is added to 120 mL of HCl, which is the limiting reagent?
Calculate the pH of a solution after adding 100 mL of 0.200 M KOH to 120 mL of 0.250 M HCl.
What is the expected pH at the equivalence point of a titration between KOH and HCl at 25°C?
After adding 180 mL of 0.200 M KOH to 120 mL of 0.250 M HCl, what is the pH of the solution?
What impact does the formation of a neutral salt have on the pH at the equivalence point in a strong base-strong acid titration?
In a titration of 0.200 M KOH with 0.250 M HCl, if 120 mL of HCl is completely neutralized, what is the resulting product?