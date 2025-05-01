- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
2. Tools of the Trade
3. Experimental Error
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods
6. Chemical Equilibrium
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria
10. Acid-Base Titrations
11. EDTA Titrations
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry
15. Redox Titrations
16. Electroanalytical Techniques
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry
Buffers: Videos & Practice Problems
Buffers Practice Problems
Calculate the pH of a buffer solution containing 0.1 M acetic acid (pKa = 4.76) and 0.1 M sodium acetate.
Which of the following buffer systems is most effective, given the concentrations: 0.1 M acetic acid and 0.01 M sodium acetate, or 0.1 M acetic acid and 0.1 M sodium acetate?
A buffer solution has a conjugate base to weak acid ratio of 0.05. Is this an effective buffer?
What role does the weak acid play in a buffer solution when a strong base is added?
Using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation, calculate the pH of a buffer solution containing 0.2 M formic acid (pKa = 3.75) and 0.1 M sodium formate.
Given a buffer solution with 0.5 M lactic acid and 0.05 M sodium lactate, is this buffer effective?
What is the role of sodium hypochlorite in a buffer system with hypochlorous acid?