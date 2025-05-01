- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Glass Electrodes and pH Measurements: Videos & Practice Problems
Glass Electrodes and pH Measurements Practice Problems
At 40 degrees Celsius, the ionization constant of water (Kw) is 2.92 x 10^-14. What is the pH of a neutral solution at this temperature?
How does an increase in temperature affect the ionization constant of water (Kw) and the pH of a neutral solution?
In a solution with 0.05 M NaBr and 0.05 M KNO3, how do these non-common ions affect the pH measurement?
What is the Ksp expression for the dissociation of calcium fluoride (CaF2) in water?
Given a solution with an OH- activity of 0.01 M and an activity coefficient of 0.85, calculate the pOH.
If the ionization constant of water (Kw) at 60 degrees Celsius is 9.61 x 10^-14, what is the pH of a neutral solution at this temperature?
In a solution with 0.1 M KCl and 0.1 M MgSO4, how do these non-common ions affect the pH measurement?
Given a solution with an OH- activity of 0.02 M and an activity coefficient of 0.90, calculate the pOH.