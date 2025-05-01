- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Chemical Thermodynamics: Enthalpy: Videos & Practice Problems
Chemical Thermodynamics: Enthalpy Practice Problems
Which of the following statements correctly describes the difference between exothermic and endothermic processes?
Given the following enthalpies of formation: H2O(l) = -285.8 kJ/mol, H2(g) = 0 kJ/mol, O2(g) = 0 kJ/mol, calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction: 2H2(g) + O2(g) → 2H2O(l).
An energy diagram shows reactants at a higher energy level than products. What type of reaction does this represent?
What is the significance of the standard enthalpy of formation in chemical reactions?
Which of the following real-world processes is an example of an endothermic reaction?
Calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction: CH4(g) + 2O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2H2O(l), given the following enthalpies of formation: CH4(g) = -74.8 kJ/mol, CO2(g) = -393.5 kJ/mol, H2O(l) = -285.8 kJ/mol.
An energy diagram shows products at a higher energy level than reactants. What type of reaction does this represent?
If a reaction has a positive enthalpy change, what can be inferred about the process?
For the reaction: N2(g) + 3H2(g) → 2NH3(g), given the enthalpies of formation: N2(g) = 0 kJ/mol, H2(g) = 0 kJ/mol, NH3(g) = -45.9 kJ/mol, calculate the enthalpy change.