Instrument Components: Videos & Practice Problems
Instrument Components Practice Problems
During ionization in mass spectrometry, what happens to a molecule when it is bombarded with electrons?
How do electrical fields contribute to the acceleration of ions in mass spectrometry?
How does mass spectrometry complement IR and NMR spectroscopy in identifying unknown compounds?
What can be inferred about an unknown compound from the highest peaks in its mass spectrum?
How effective is mass spectrometry in providing structural clues about unknown compounds?
What is the consequence of not vaporizing a liquid sample before ionization in mass spectrometry?
What would happen if the electrical field used to accelerate ions in mass spectrometry was turned off?
What does the presence of a high peak in a mass spectrum suggest about the unknown compound?