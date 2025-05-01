- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
pH Revisited: Videos & Practice Problems
pH Revisited Practice Problems
At 60 degrees Celsius, the ionization constant of water (Kw) is 9.61 x 10^-14. What is the pH of a neutral solution at this temperature?
How does an increase in temperature generally affect the ionization constant of water (Kw)?
Given that the Kw at 40 degrees Celsius is 2.92 x 10^-14, analyze the relationship between H+ and OH- concentrations in a neutral solution at this temperature.
A solution contains NaCl at a concentration of 0.1 M. How does the ionic strength of this solution affect the pH calculation?
A solution contains 0.1 M KCl. The activity coefficient for K+ at this ionic strength is 0.85. Calculate the effective concentration of K+ for pH calculations.
Calculate the pH of a saturated solution of Mg(OH)2 in 0.1 M NaCl, given Ksp = 1.8 x 10^-11 and activity coefficient for OH- is 0.90.
At 80 degrees Celsius, the ionization constant of water (Kw) is 1.47 x 10^-13. What is the pH of a neutral solution at this temperature?
If the Kw at 70 degrees Celsius is 5.48 x 10^-14, what are the H+ and OH- concentrations in a neutral solution at this temperature?
A solution contains 0.2 M KBr. How does the ionic strength of this solution affect the pH calculation?
A solution contains 0.2 M Na2SO4. The activity coefficient for SO4^2- at this ionic strength is 0.75. Calculate the effective concentration of SO4^2- for pH calculations.
Calculate the pH of a saturated solution of Ca(OH)2 in 0.2 M NaNO3, given Ksp = 5.5 x 10^-6 and activity coefficient for OH- is 0.88.