Thermal Dependency: Videos & Practice Problems
Thermal Dependency Practice Problems
How does thermal expansion affect the measurement of solutions in analytical chemistry?
A solution has a density of 0.998 g/mL at 20°C. If the temperature increases to 30°C, and the density decreases to 0.995 g/mL, what is the corrected concentration if the initial concentration was 1.0 M?
Why is the density of water not always equal to 1 g/mL, and how does temperature affect it?
Which statement best evaluates the relationship between temperature, volume, and density?
In a laboratory setting, how might thermal expansion affect the precision of a volumetric flask measurement?
If a pipette is calibrated at 20°C but used at 30°C, how should the volume measurement be corrected?
Synthesize the effects of thermal expansion on a chemical analysis involving a solution with a known density at 20°C. How would an increase in temperature to 30°C affect the analysis?
Which of the following best evaluates the effect of temperature on the density of a liquid?
A solution has a concentration of 2.0 M at 25°C. If the temperature increases to 35°C and the density changes from 1.0 g/mL to 0.997 g/mL, what is the corrected concentration?
Analyze why the density of water is not always 1 g/mL and how temperature variations affect it.
