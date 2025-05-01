- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
Types of Errors: Videos & Practice Problems
Types of Errors Practice Problems
A student measures the mass of a sample multiple times and gets varying results: 5.01g, 5.03g, 4.98g, and 5.00g. What type of error is most likely affecting these measurements?
A thermometer consistently reads 2°C higher than the actual temperature. What does this indicate about the type of error present?
If a balance shows different weights for the same object in repeated trials, what type of error is this an example of?
A chemist finds that a pipette consistently delivers 0.1 mL less than the intended volume. How should this error be addressed?
In an experiment measuring the boiling point of a liquid, both random and systematic errors are present. Which of the following could be a source of systematic error?
How does understanding experimental error improve the interpretation of analytical results?
A laboratory technician notices that a balance gives different readings for the same object when placed at different times. What type of error is this, and how can it be minimized?
In a series of titrations, a chemist observes varying endpoint volumes. How should the chemist address this indeterminate error?
A spectrophotometer consistently reads absorbance values 0.02 units higher than expected. What should be done to correct this systematic error?
A researcher finds that a pH meter consistently reads 0.3 units lower than the actual pH. How should this systematic error be addressed?
In a series of experiments, a chemist notices that the results are consistently off by a small margin. What steps should be taken to minimize this error?