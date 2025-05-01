- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
SI Units: Videos & Practice Problems
SI Units Practice Problems
If a force of 10 newtons is applied to a 2 kg object, what is the acceleration of the object in meters per second squared?
Which of the following correctly describes the relationship between pascals and newtons?
A device uses 60 watts of power and operates for 2 hours. How much energy in kilowatt-hours does it consume?
Which of the following is a derived unit that can be expressed using only SI base units?
A 3 kg object is subjected to a force that causes it to accelerate at 4 m/s². What is the magnitude of the force applied?
A gas exerts a pressure of 101325 Pa on the walls of a container. What is this pressure in atmospheres?
A system does 200 J of work and absorbs 100 J of heat. What is the change in internal energy of the system?
If a circuit has a current of 3 amperes and a resistance of 4 ohms, what is the power dissipated in the circuit?
A battery provides a charge of 5 coulombs in 10 seconds. What is the current in amperes?
A device operates at a potential difference of 12 volts and a current of 2 amperes. What is the power consumed by the device?