- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Le Chatelier's Principle: Videos & Practice Problems
Le Chatelier's Principle Practice Problems
Consider the equilibrium reaction: N2(g) + 3H2(g) ⇌ 2NH3(g). If additional NH3 is added to the system, in which direction will the equilibrium shift?
For the reaction: 2SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2SO3(g), what will happen to the equilibrium position if the pressure is increased?
Given the exothermic reaction: C(s) + O2(g) ⇌ CO2(g), what will happen to the equilibrium position if the temperature is increased?
In the reaction: N2(g) + 3H2(g) ⇌ 2NH3(g), what is the effect of adding helium gas at constant volume?
Why does the addition of a catalyst not affect the equilibrium position of a reaction?
For the reaction: 2NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g), what will happen if the concentration of NO2 is decreased?
In the Haber process for ammonia synthesis, how does increasing the pressure affect the equilibrium position?
For the reaction: H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2HI(g), what will happen if both the pressure is increased and the temperature is decreased?
For the reaction: 2NO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2NO2(g), predict the effect on the equilibrium position if the temperature is increased and the pressure is decreased.
In the reaction: CO(g) + 2H2(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g), what will happen if CO is removed from the system?
For the reaction: N2(g) + 3H2(g) ⇌ 2NH3(g), what will happen to the equilibrium position if the volume is decreased?
For the endothermic reaction: 2H2O(g) ⇌ 2H2(g) + O2(g), what will happen to the equilibrium position if the temperature is decreased?
In the reaction: 2NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g), what is the effect of adding argon gas at constant pressure?
Why does the removal of a solid reactant not affect the equilibrium position of a reaction?
For the reaction: H2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2HCl(g), what will happen if the concentration of HCl is increased?
In the Contact process for sulfuric acid production, how does decreasing the temperature affect the equilibrium position?
For the reaction: 2NO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2NO2(g), what will happen if both the pressure is decreased and the temperature is increased?