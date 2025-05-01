- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Weak Base-Strong Acid Titrations: Videos & Practice Problems
Weak Base-Strong Acid Titrations Practice Problems
Calculate the equivalence volume of 0.150 M hydrochloric acid required to titrate 200 mL of 0.075 M ammonia.
Given a 0.100 M solution of ammonia with a Kb of 1.76 x 10^-5, what is the initial pH before any strong acid is added?
Calculate the pH of a buffer solution formed by mixing 0.050 moles of NH3 and 0.025 moles of NH4+ with a Kb of 1.76 x 10^-5.
At the equivalence point of a weak base-strong acid titration, what is the expected pH range?
After adding 60 mL of 0.200 M HCl to 100 mL of 0.100 M NH3, what is the pH of the solution?
Predict the pH outcome when 75 mL of 0.150 M HCl is added to 100 mL of 0.100 M NH3.
Determine the equivalence volume of 0.250 M HCl needed to titrate 150 mL of 0.100 M NH3.
Using an ICE chart, what is the initial pH of a 0.050 M solution of NH3 with a Kb of 1.76 x 10^-5?
What is the expected pH at the equivalence point of a weak base-strong acid titration?
After adding 70 mL of 0.250 M HCl to 100 mL of 0.100 M NH3, what is the pH of the solution?
Predict the pH outcome when 80 mL of 0.200 M HCl is added to 100 mL of 0.100 M NH3.