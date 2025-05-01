- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
Potentiometry: Videos & Practice Problems
Potentiometry Practice Problems
In a potentiometric cell, what is the significance of precipitate formation at the anode?
How does the Nernst equation relate to the concentrations of reduced and oxidized forms of an analyte in potentiometry?
Given an indicator electrode potential of 0.45 V and a reference electrode potential of 0.20 V, calculate the non-standard cell potential.
How does an increase in analyte concentration affect the potential measured in potentiometry?
Why is a platinum electrode used as an inert electrode in potentiometric measurements?
What type of information can be obtained about an analyte from potentiometric measurements?
In a potentiometric cell, how does the indicator electrode function differently from the reference electrode?
What causes junction potential in a potentiometric setup, and how can it be minimized?
If the potential of the indicator electrode is 0.60 V and the reference electrode is 0.30 V, what is the non-standard cell potential?
What happens to the potential measured in potentiometry if the analyte concentration decreases?
What is the advantage of using a platinum electrode as an inert electrode in potentiometric measurements?