Volumetric Instruments : Videos & Practice Problems
Volumetric Instruments Practice Problems
During a titration, a student uses a burette to deliver 15 mL of titrant. If the initial volume was 30 mL, what is the final volume reading on the burette?
In a laboratory experiment, a Buckner funnel is used with filter paper to separate a solid precipitate from a liquid. Which of the following steps is crucial for ensuring efficient filtration?
How does the use of a vacuum flask enhance the efficiency of a Buckner funnel during filtration?
A student needs to convert a hydrated salt to its anhydrous form using a crucible. Which of the following steps is essential in this process?
In an acid-base extraction, how does a separatory funnel facilitate the separation of components?
A student needs to prepare a 0.5 M solution of NaCl using a volumetric flask. Which steps should they follow to ensure the solution is prepared accurately?
During a titration, why is it important to remove air bubbles from the burette before starting the experiment?
A student claims that using a Buckner funnel without filter paper will still effectively separate solids from liquids. Evaluate this claim.
Design an experiment using a vacuum flask and Buckner funnel to separate a mixture of sand and water. What steps would you include?
In which scenario would a beaker be more appropriate to use than a volumetric flask?
What does the term 'anhydrous' mean in the context of a substance heated in a crucible?
A laboratory technician needs to transfer a large amount of powdered chemical from a container to a reaction vessel. Which tool should they use and why?
A student argues that a separatory funnel can be used to separate any two liquids. Evaluate this statement.