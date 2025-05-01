- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Properties of Light: Videos & Practice Problems
Properties of Light Practice Problems
Which of the following correctly lists the types of electromagnetic radiation in order of increasing frequency?
What happens to the wavelength of electromagnetic radiation as its frequency increases?
Which type of electromagnetic radiation is primarily associated with molecular rotations?
How do x-rays affect core electrons, and what is a potential consequence of this interaction?
Calculate the energy of a photon with a frequency of 5 x 10^14 Hz. (Planck's constant, h = 6.626 x 10^-34 J·s)
Who proposed the concept of light being made up of quanta, or packets of electromagnetic energy?
If the wavelength of a photon is 600 nm, what is its frequency? (Speed of light, c = 2.998 x 10^8 m/s)
Create a diagram that illustrates the electromagnetic spectrum, labeling each type of radiation and indicating their relative wavelengths and frequencies.
Evaluate the statement: 'As the frequency of electromagnetic radiation increases, its energy decreases.'
Analyze the effects of infrared radiation on molecular bonds and identify the type of transition it causes.
Design an experiment using UV-Vis spectroscopy to determine the concentration of a conjugated dye in a solution.
If a light wave has a frequency of 4 x 10^14 Hz, what is its wavelength in a vacuum? (Speed of light, c = 2.998 x 10^8 m/s)
How did Einstein's explanation of the photoelectric effect support the concept of light quanta?
Analyze the relationship between wavelength and energy for a photon and determine the energy of a photon with a wavelength of 400 nm. (Planck's constant, h = 6.626 x 10^-34 J·s; Speed of light, c = 2.998 x 10^8 m/s)