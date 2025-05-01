- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
Detection of Gross Errors: Videos & Practice Problems
Detection of Gross Errors Practice Problems
In the Grubbs test, what does it mean if the g calculated value is greater than the g critical value?
Given a dataset with a mean of 50, a standard deviation of 5, and a questionable value of 65, calculate the g calculated value and determine if the value should be discarded at a 95% confidence interval with a g critical value of 2.5.
In the Q test, what does it mean if the q calculated value is less than the q critical value?
Given a dataset [2, 3, 5, 8, 12] and a suspected outlier of 12, calculate the q calculated value and determine if the value should be discarded at a 95% confidence interval with a q critical value of 0.64.
Which of the following statements correctly compares the Grubbs test and the Q test?
Given a dataset [10, 12, 15, 18, 30], apply both the Grubbs and Q tests to determine if 30 is an outlier. Use a 95% confidence interval with g critical = 2.776 and q critical = 0.64.
Why are confidence intervals significant in the context of outlier detection using the Grubbs and Q tests?
Why is it important to organize a dataset from smallest to largest when performing the Q test?
Given a dataset with a mean of 100, a standard deviation of 10, and a questionable value of 130, calculate the g calculated value and determine if the value should be discarded at a 99% confidence interval with a g critical value of 3.0.
Given a dataset [1, 2, 3, 4, 10] and a suspected outlier of 10, calculate the q calculated value and determine if the value should be discarded at a 90% confidence interval with a q critical value of 0.76.
Which of the following is a key difference between the Grubbs test and the Q test?
Given a dataset [5, 7, 8, 9, 20], apply both the Grubbs and Q tests to determine if 20 is an outlier. Use a 95% confidence interval with g critical = 2.776 and q critical = 0.64.
How do confidence intervals influence the decision to retain or discard data points in outlier detection?