Table of contents
- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
6. Chemical Equilibrium
Protic Acids and Bases
Protic Acids and Bases: Videos & Practice Problems
Protic Acids and Bases Practice Problems
20 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
What role does the H+ ion play in the formation of hydronium ions in aqueous solutions?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the compound KF, what is the nature of the F- ion in terms of acidity or basicity?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following species is amphoteric and can act as both an acid and a base?
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does the polarity of an acid affect its ability to donate H+ ions in an aqueous solution?
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following criteria is used to classify amphoteric compounds as acidic or basic?
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements correctly differentiates binary acids from oxyacids?
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the context of acid-base chemistry, why is the H+ ion often referred to as a proton?
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the compound LiBr, what is the nature of the Br- ion in terms of acidity or basicity?