- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Titrations and Titration Curves: Videos & Practice Problems
Titrations and Titration Curves Practice Problems
If you have 25 mL of 0.200 M HCl and you titrate it with 0.100 M NaOH, what is the equivalence volume of NaOH?
Which of the following compounds will precipitate when solutions of AgNO3 and NaCl are mixed?
You have 40 mL of 0.150 M NaCl and titrate it with 0.100 M AgNO3. After adding 10 mL of AgNO3, what is the concentration of unreacted NaCl?
Given a Ksp of 1.8 x 10^-10 for AgCl, what is the concentration of Ag+ ions at the equivalence point?
If the pCl value before the equivalence point is 1.37, what would you expect the pCl value to be after the equivalence point?
If the Ksp for a reaction is 1.0 x 10^-12, what is the formation constant for the reverse reaction?
In a lab, you titrate 100 mL of an unknown concentration of H2SO4 with 0.100 M NaOH. If it takes 50 mL of NaOH to reach the equivalence point, what is the concentration of H2SO4?
In a redox titration, what is typically plotted on the y-axis of the titration curve?
You have 30 mL of 0.150 M acetic acid and titrate it with 0.100 M NaOH. What is the equivalence volume of NaOH?
Which of the following ions will form a precipitate with sulfate ions in solution?
You have 60 mL of 0.200 M KBr and titrate it with 0.100 M AgNO3. After adding 30 mL of AgNO3, what is the concentration of unreacted KBr?
Given a Ksp of 2.0 x 10^-10 for PbI2, what is the concentration of Pb^2+ ions at the equivalence point?
If the pI value before the equivalence point is 2.00, what would you expect the pI value to be after the equivalence point?
If the Ksp for a reaction is 5.0 x 10^-8, what is the formation constant for the reverse reaction?
What feature of a titration curve indicates the equivalence point in a redox titration?
In a lab, you titrate 50 mL of an unknown concentration of HCl with 0.200 M NaOH. If it takes 25 mL of NaOH to reach the equivalence point, what is the concentration of HCl?