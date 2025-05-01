- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Analyte Oxidation State: Videos & Practice Problems
Analyte Oxidation State Practice Problems
What is the primary purpose of converting an analyte to a single oxidation state in redox titration?
Which of the following statements correctly differentiates auxiliary reducing agents from auxiliary oxidizing agents?
In a redox titration, zinc amalgam is used to reduce an analyte. What happens to the zinc during this process?
How does peroxidisulfate function as an auxiliary oxidizing agent in redox titrations?
Which of the following is a common form of auxiliary reducing agent used in pre-reduction steps?
Calculate the change in oxidation state when Fe²⁺ is oxidized to Fe³⁺ using cerium(IV) ion.
If an analyte exists in both Fe²⁺ and Fe³⁺ forms, which auxiliary agent should be used to convert it to a single oxidation state?
Which of the following metals is commonly used as an auxiliary reducing agent in redox titrations?
Determine the change in oxidation state when manganese(II) ion is oxidized to permanganate ion.
Which of the following reactions demonstrates the power of peroxidisulfate as an oxidizing agent?