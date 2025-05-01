- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Beer's Law: Videos & Practice Problems
Beer's Law Practice Problems
Which component of Beer's Law is defined as the width of the cuvette in centimeters?
What happens to electrons in a conjugated system like butadiene when it absorbs UV light?
Which of the following best describes the electron excitation in a molecular orbital diagram of a conjugated compound upon UV irradiation?
Why is Beer's Law useful in determining the concentration of a compound in a solution?
A solution has an absorbance of 1.2, a molar absorptivity of 3000 L/(mol*cm), and a path length of 2 cm. What is the concentration?
A spectrophotometer measures an absorbance of 0.5 at 400 nm for a solution. If the reference beam intensity is 100 units, what is the sample beam intensity?
What is the result of electron promotion in a conjugated system upon UV light absorption?
In a molecular orbital diagram of butadiene, which orbital does an electron move to upon UV irradiation?