Table of contents
- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
16. Electroanalytical Techniques
Fundamentals of Electrolysis
Fundamentals of Electrolysis Practice Problems
20 problems
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a current of 10 A is applied for 100 seconds, how many moles of electrons are involved? (Faraday's constant = 96485 C/mol)
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which factors contribute to making the cell potential more negative in electrolysis?
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A current of 5 A is applied for 200 seconds. Calculate the moles of electrons involved. (Faraday's constant = 96485 C/mol)