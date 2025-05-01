- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Nernst Equation: Videos & Practice Problems
Nernst Equation Practice Problems
Which of the following statements best describes the difference between standard and non-standard cell potential?
Given a redox reaction with a standard cell potential of 0.76 V, calculate the cell potential at 298 K when the concentration of the reactants and products are 0.01 M and 1 M, respectively. Assume n = 2.
How does the cell potential change over time as the concentration of electrolytes in a galvanic cell decreases?
Which equation correctly connects the equilibrium constant (K) to the standard cell potential (E°) using the logarithmic form of the Nernst Equation?
Which of the following correctly describes the relationship between Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG), equilibrium constant (K), and cell potential (E)?
How does the reaction quotient (Q) relate to the equilibrium constant (K) and cell potential (E) in an electrochemical cell?
A redox reaction has a standard cell potential of 1.10 V and an equilibrium constant of 1.0 x 10^30. Calculate the number of electrons transferred in the reaction.
What is the conversion factor used to change the Nernst Equation from natural logarithmic form to logarithmic form?
If the standard cell potential (E°) is 0.34 V and n = 2, what is the equilibrium constant (K) at 298 K using the natural logarithmic form of the Nernst Equation?
Given ΔG° = -237 kJ/mol and n = 4, calculate the standard cell potential (E°) for the reaction.
What happens to the cell potential when the reaction quotient (Q) is less than the equilibrium constant (K)?
A redox reaction has a standard cell potential of 0.44 V and an equilibrium constant of 1.0 x 10^15. Calculate the number of electrons transferred in the reaction.
Convert the Nernst Equation from its natural logarithmic form to its logarithmic form for a reaction with n = 1.
If the standard cell potential (E°) is 0.76 V and n = 2, what is the equilibrium constant (K) at 298 K using the logarithmic form of the Nernst Equation?
Given ΔG° = -150 kJ/mol and n = 3, calculate the standard cell potential (E°) for the reaction.