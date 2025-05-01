Table of contents
- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
1. Chemical Measurements
Metric Prefixes
Metric Prefixes: Videos & Practice Problems
Metric Prefixes Practice Problems
20 problems
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why might expanding metric prefixes beyond the customary range be significant in analytical chemistry?
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
How do metric prefixes and scientific notation work together to simplify complex calculations?
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a reason metric prefixes are necessary in analytical chemistry?
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Combine the use of metric prefixes and scientific notation to express 0.000000005 meters in a more manageable form.
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
What does the metric prefix 'centi' indicate when used with the base unit 'meter'?
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is a potential drawback of expanding metric prefixes beyond the customary range?
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why might scientific notation be preferred over metric prefixes in certain calculations?