Diprotic Acids and Bases: Videos & Practice Problems
Diprotic Acids and Bases Practice Problems
Which of the following correctly describes the equilibrium expression for the first dissociation of a diprotic acid (H2A)?
What is the equilibrium expression for the first proton acceptance by a diprotic base (A2-)?
Given that Ka1 for a diprotic acid is 1.0 x 10^-3 and Kb2 is 1.0 x 10^-11, what is the value of Kw at 25°C?
Which of the following species is amphoteric and can act as both an acid and a base?
If the concentration of H2A in a solution is 0.1 M and Ka1 is 1.0 x 10^-3, what is the concentration of H3O+ at equilibrium?
For a fully deprotonated diprotic base (A2-), which equilibrium constant should be used to calculate its pH?
If Ka1 is 1.0 x 10^-3 and Ka2 is 1.0 x 10^-5, what does this imply about the removal of protons from the acid?
Which equilibrium constant is used for the second proton acceptance by a diprotic base?
If Ka2 for a diprotic acid is 1.0 x 10^-7 and Kb1 is 1.0 x 10^-7, what is the value of Kw?
If the concentration of HA- in a solution is 0.05 M and Ka2 is 1.0 x 10^-5, what is the concentration of H3O+ at equilibrium?
What happens to the value of Kw if the temperature is increased from 25°C to 50°C?
For a fully protonated diprotic acid (H2A), which equilibrium constant should be used to calculate its pH?