Coulometry: Videos & Practice Problems
Coulometry Practice Problems
Which of the following conditions indicates a spontaneous electrochemical reaction?
An electrochemical cell is at equilibrium. What does this imply about the cell's function?
In an electrolytic cell, how do the charges of the electrodes compare to those in a galvanic cell?
How do changes in entropy (ΔS) affect the spontaneity of an electrochemical reaction?
A galvanic cell is used to power a small device. What does this indicate about the cell's reaction?
What is the cell potential (E_cell) when an electrochemical cell is at equilibrium?
Which statement correctly describes the energy requirements of an electrolytic cell?
Why do electrons require external energy to move to the cathode in an electrolytic cell?
In both galvanic and electrolytic cells, what consistent role does the cathode play?
How does a negative Gibbs free energy (ΔG) relate to the equilibrium constant (K) and cell potential (E_cell)?