Mean Evaluation: Videos & Practice Problems
Mean Evaluation Practice Problems
Calculate the relative standard deviation for a data set with a mean of 50 and a standard deviation of 5.
A data set has measurements: 10, 12, 11, 13, 12. Calculate the standard deviation to evaluate its precision.
A set of measurements consistently reads 5 units higher than the true value. What does this indicate about the precision and accuracy?
Combine your understanding of standard deviation and mean to explain why a data set with a mean of 100 and a standard deviation of 0 is significant.
A laboratory reports a relative standard deviation of 2% for a measurement. If the mean is 200, what is the standard deviation?
A chemist measures the concentration of a solution five times, obtaining the following results: 0.98, 1.02, 1.00, 0.99, 1.01. Calculate the standard deviation.
A set of measurements for a chemical reaction consistently yields a value of 50, while the true value is 55. What does this indicate?
Explain how a standard deviation of zero affects the interpretation of a data set with a mean of 75.