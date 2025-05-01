Table of contents
- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
6. Chemical Equilibrium
The pH Scale
The pH Scale: Videos & Practice Problems
The pH Scale Practice Problems
20 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the typical range of the pH scale under normal conditions where ion concentrations are below 1 molar?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
As the pH of a solution increases from 3 to 8, what happens to the H+ and OH- concentrations?
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the value of the ion product constant for water (Kw) at 25 degrees Celsius?
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution is made by dissolving 0.01 mol of HCl in 1 L of water. Calculate the pH of the solution.
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Evaluate the statement: 'A solution with a pH of 12 is more acidic than a solution with a pH of 8.'
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Synthesize the information: If a solution's pH changes from 6 to 9, what happens to the H+ and OH- concentrations?